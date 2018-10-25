Family Recovers Child after Paying Ransom

In short
Godliver Twinomugisha, the Officer in Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at Fort Portal Police Station, says their attempts to apprehend the kidnapper hit a dead end because he used a stolen mobile phone from the childs relative about one week back.
Family Recovers Child after Paying Ransom25 Oct 2018, 11:00 Comments 225 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Crime Report
