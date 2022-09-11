Henry Lematia
16:02

Child Killed, Five Others Injured by Blast in Koboko

11 Sep 2022, 16:01 Comments 111 Views Koboko, Uganda Crime Northern Updates
SP Josephine Angucia,Police spokesperson for West Nile

SP Josephine Angucia,Police spokesperson for West Nile

In short
The injured are identified as Sharif Rogota 7, Mudashiri Raisi 10, Habib 10, Yusuf Lega 10, and Lucky Yasir 12, all pupils of Nile Junior Nursery and Primary school. They are now admitted at Koboko Hospital for treatment of injuries.

 

Tagged with: Bomb blast kills a child Koboko Hospital Koboko Municipality

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.