Child Killed, Five Others Injured by Blast in Koboko

In short
The injured are identified as Sharif Rogota 7, Mudashiri Raisi 10, Habib 10, Yusuf Lega 10, and Lucky Yasir 12, all pupils of Nile Junior Nursery and Primary school. They are now admitted at Koboko Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Child Killed, Five Others Injured by Blast in Koboko11 Sep 2022, 16:01 Comments 111 Views Koboko, Uganda Crime Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bomb blast kills a child Koboko Hospital Koboko Municipality
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.