The girls aged between 14-17 years are from sub-counties of Kamira, Bamunanika, Wobulenzi, Luweero and Makulubita. Seven are stuck with children while 21 are pregnant.
Child Mothers in Luweero Abandoned During COVID-19 Lockdown
15 Jul 2020
The Luweero Child Reception Centre where some of the pregnant teenagers are counselled before they are resetlled to care homes
