Child Mothers Overwhelm Kitgum Hospital

In short
Despite the absence of statistics to illustrate the magnitude of the problem, Sr. Ayaa says the rampant cases of teenage pregnancies continue to cause deaths due to labor associated complications.
Child Mothers Overwhelm Kitgum Hospital19 Feb 2019, 20:21 Comments 160 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Education Health Report
In short
Tagged with: influx of underage girls seeking maternity and antenatal health services. police annual crime report – 2017 antenatal health health worker sensitization campaign
Mentioned: kitgum government hospital national resistance movement (nrm) women league National Resistance Movement North Kyoga Aswa River Kitgum hospital Tarehe Sita League Chairperson Lydia Wanyoto Mama Kits Head teacher Kalabong Vinansio Odongkene Senior Nursing Officer Rose Mary Ayaa Health Management
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.