Child Murder: Boy Beheaded, Body Dumped in Mityana

In short
Wamala Regional Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala says the body of the deceased aged between 5 to 6 whose identity has not been established yet has been taken to Mityana hospital mortuary as the search for the suspects who took off with the victim’s head is mounted.
Child Murder: Boy Beheaded, Body Dumped in Mityana21 Sep 2020, 17:22 Comments 219 Views Mityana, Uganda Human rights Report
In short
Tagged with: Murdered
Mentioned: Mityana police station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.