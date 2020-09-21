Mambule Ali
Child Murder: Boy Beheaded, Body Dumped in Mityana

21 Sep 2020, 17:22 Comments 219 Views Mityana, Uganda Human rights Report
Wamala Regional Police headquarters in Mityana district

In short
Wamala Regional Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala says the body of the deceased aged between 5 to 6 whose identity has not been established yet has been taken to Mityana hospital mortuary as the search for the suspects who took off with the victim’s head is mounted.

 

