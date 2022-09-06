Brian Luwaga
17:35

Child Torture: Nabulime Pleads Guilty Top story

6 Sep 2022, 17:31 Comments 274 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
Dorothy Nabulime shedding tears in court as she pleads for forgiveness

In short
Nabulime pleaded guilty to the offenses and pleaded for forgiveness as she broke down, saying that she committed the offense because she is a rape victim, lacks child support, and doesn’t know the father of the victim.

 

Tagged with: Cruel, Inhumane and Degrading treatment of child The Prevention And Prohibition of Torture Act, 2012 occasioning actual body harm
Mentioned: Luwero Chief Magistrate Court

