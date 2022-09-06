In short
Nabulime pleaded guilty to the offenses and pleaded for forgiveness as she broke down, saying that she committed the offense because she is a rape victim, lacks child support, and doesn’t know the father of the victim.
Child Torture: Nabulime Pleads Guilty
6 Sep 2022
Luweero, Uganda
Luwero Chief Magistrate Court
