Children Authority Challenges One-Year Prison Sentence for Defilement Mediator

In short
Last week, the Masaka Chief Magistrate Charles Yeteise convicted Simeo Ssenkyama, the Malongo Sub County Chairperson in Lwengo district, to one-year imprisonment or a fine of two million Shillings after he was found guilty of misusing his office to initiate negotiations aimed at concealing a defilement and sanctioning the marriage of a 12-year-old girl.
Children Authority Challenges One-Year Prison Sentence for Defilement Mediator15 Dec 2021, 20:00 Comments 169 Views Lwengo, Uganda Human rights Crime Court Updates
Tagged with: Defilement Case in Lwengo Early child marriages Lenient Imprisonment sentence Malongo Sub County Chairperson under fire Simeo Ssenkyama, Malongo L.C III Chairperson
