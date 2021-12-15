Ezekiel Ssekweyama
20:01

Children Authority Challenges One-Year Prison Sentence for Defilement Mediator

15 Dec 2021, 20:00 Comments 169 Views Lwengo, Uganda Human rights Crime Court Updates

In short
Last week, the Masaka Chief Magistrate Charles Yeteise convicted Simeo Ssenkyama, the Malongo Sub County Chairperson in Lwengo district, to one-year imprisonment or a fine of two million Shillings after he was found guilty of misusing his office to initiate negotiations aimed at concealing a defilement and sanctioning the marriage of a 12-year-old girl.

 

Tagged with: Defilement Case in Lwengo Early child marriages Lenient Imprisonment sentence Malongo Sub County Chairperson under fire Simeo Ssenkyama, Malongo L.C III Chairperson
Mentioned: Masaka Chief Magistrates Court National Children Authority-NCA

