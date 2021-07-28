Kimbowa Ivan
Children Living with HIV in Mukono Skip Treatment over Lack of Food

28 Jul 2021, 20:56 Comments 104 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Lifestyle Editorial

Sarah Zalwango, a guardian says that the children under her care have skipped treatment due to the food crisis. Zalwango says that she is aware of the implications of skipping treatment, but the children couldn't continue with treatment on an empty stomach.

 

