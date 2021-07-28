In short
Sarah Zalwango, a guardian says that the children under her care have skipped treatment due to the food crisis. Zalwango says that she is aware of the implications of skipping treatment, but the children couldn't continue with treatment on an empty stomach.
Children Living with HIV in Mukono Skip Treatment over Lack of Food
