Refugee Children Performing Better than Ugandan Nationals - Report

In short
Dr. Mary Goretti Nakabugo, the Manager of Uwezo Uganda at Twaweza, says children in refugee settlements are disadvantaged in terms of learning conditions such as high pupil to teacher ratio, limited textbooks and classrooms.
Refugee Children Performing Better than Ugandan Nationals - Report20 Jun 2018, 06:55 Comments 221 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
A pupil writing in Imvepi Settlement Camp in Arua District in Northern Uganda. Photo taken in 2017. Login to license this image from 1$.
