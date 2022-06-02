Children Skip School, Trek to Namugongo to Pray for Wisdom

In short
According to the Ministry of Education and Sports school calendar, all learners in different education institutions are supposed to be in school, trying to catch up after the closure of schools for two years due to COVID-19. The only day schools are supposed to be closed in this week is on Friday to commemorate Martyrs' day
Children Skip School, Trek to Namugongo to Pray for Wisdom2 Jun 2022, 10:05 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Education Updates
Christopher Kisekka
Some of the children from Lira Diocese who walked to Namugongo ahead of Martyrs day
