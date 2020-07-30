Kimbowa Ivan
Children Swayed by Sand Mining Amid Prolonged Closure of Schools

A senior three student digging sand at Kiyunga site Mukono District.

In short
Many of them attest that they have not attended any of the virtual programmes offered through Radio, TV and online, due to lack of interest and appeal. Instead, they accompany their parents and friends to the mine, where they are involved in digging, lifting and loading sand on trucks, as a money-making venture.

 

