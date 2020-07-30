Children Swayed by Sand Mining Amid Prolonged Closure of Schools

In short
Many of them attest that they have not attended any of the virtual programmes offered through Radio, TV and online, due to lack of interest and appeal. Instead, they accompany their parents and friends to the mine, where they are involved in digging, lifting and loading sand on trucks, as a money-making venture.
Children Swayed by Sand Mining Amid Prolonged Closure of Schools30 Jul 2020, 06:55 Comments 123 Views Mukono, Uganda Education Environment Local government Report
In short
Mentioned: Sanding mining
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.