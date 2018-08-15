Chinese Supervisor Arrested For Assaulting Employee

In short
According to Hakiza, the suspect assaulted his victim accusing him of being lazy and selling fuel from the bulldozer. Hakiza says they have been hunting for Wangyi who has been in hiding until Tuesday night when he was picked up and whisked off to Hoima Central Police station.
Chinese Supervisor Arrested For Assaulting Employee15 Aug 2018, 18:10 Comments 108 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Analysis
Darius Tuhimbise, a bulldozer operator with a broken led Login to license this image from 1$.
