China, Uganda Open Frontiers for Fish Maw Trade

In short
A kilogram of small-sized fish maw costs 160,000 Shillings on the local market while a kilogram of medium-sized maws costs between 350,000 and 800,000 Shillings. A large maw that can make more than a Kilogram costs up to 1,100,000. The maw costs between USD 450 (1.6 million Shillings) to 1,000 (3.6 million Shillings) on the international market.
China, Uganda Open Frontiers for Fish Maw Trade22 Jan 2020, 19:26 Comments 42 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture East Africa Report
Minister Hellen Adoa and Director Fisheries Edward Rukuunya at the Directorate of Fisheries in Entebbe
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.