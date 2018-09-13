Peter Labeja
Chinese Company Pollutes Nwoya Water Sources

13 Sep 2018 Nwoya, Uganda
Residents Of Nwoya Sub County Protesting In front of Zhong Mei Offices In Koch Goma Sub County Peter Labeja

In short
According to the residents three of their water sources used by more than 600 residents have been contaminated by the sludge after rainwater washed it into them.

 

