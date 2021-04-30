Chinese Contractor Loses UGX114M to Theft, Vandalism

In short
The equipment worth over 32,000 US dollars that were stolen includes 23 gate valves, 18 adapters flanges, 6 T-flanges and 8 taper flanges while 9 manhole inspection covers have since been vandalized by yet unknown people.
Chinese Contractor Loses UGX114M to Theft, Vandalism30 Apr 2021, 15:30 Comments 120 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Local government Northern Updates
A letter from the project coordinator to different stakeholders over the theft and vanadalism claims Photo By Dan M Komakech (2)
