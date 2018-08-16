Chinese Investors Commit UGX 400 Billion for Projects

In short
These projects will be situated in Sino Uganda Mbale Industrial Park and Liao Shan Industrial Park located in Kapeeka, Nakaseke district. The investment projects were announced during the second Uganda China Investment and Trade Corporation Conference held today at Hotel Africana, Kampala.
Chinese Investors Commit UGX 400 Billion for Projects16 Aug 2018, 19:56 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Chinese investors have announced investment projects worth 116 million US dollars Login to license this image from 1$.
