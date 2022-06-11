Chinese Investors Petition Prime Minister Over Unstable Electricity

In short
They include Cai Jiashun, Zong Bo and Lin Yangbin. Early this week, the trio petitioned Nabbanja explaining that irregular power supply in the area has slowed down production at their factories while several machines have been rendered faulty due to erratic power.
Chinese Investors Petition Prime Minister Over Unstable Electricity11 Jun 2022, 11:57 Comments 141 Views Security Business and finance Science and technology Updates
Energy Minister Ruth Nankabira meeting Chinese investors over unreliable power supply in Kakiri Town. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN
In short
Tagged with: electricity reliability house ceilings plastic pipes
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.