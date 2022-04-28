In short
the Chinese national blocked the minister from accessing some sections of the factory, saying she didn’t have an invitation. This prompted the minister’s security to arrest the Chinese national and hand him over to Namanve police station.
Chinese National Arrested for Blocking Minister from Inspecting Factory
Chinese national in black 'T' shirt being taken to police. Besides, Betty Among, the Minister for Gender.
In short
Chinese National Arrested for Blocking Minister from Inspecting Working Conditions in Factories
Namanve industrial park
