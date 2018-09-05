Chinese National Charged with Murder, Remanded

In short
Court heard that on August 28, 2018 while at Kabale in BuseRuka Sub County Hoima district, Zhong had a disagreement with his colleague Zhang Zhang, 52, whom he accused of eating his boiled egg. During the scuffle, Zhong picked up a knife and stabbed Zhang.
Chinese National Charged with Murder, Remanded5 Sep 2018, 20:31 Comments 64 Views Hoima, Uganda Court Report
In short
