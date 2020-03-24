In short
The CID Spokesperson, Charles Twine, said they had submitted the suspect’s samples for testing and were waiting for results from the Health Ministry before they take their next step.
Chinese Nationals to Be Charged After Testing for COVID19- Police Top story24 Mar 2020, 07:41 Comments 273 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Joseph Kato
The Spokesperson of Criminal Investigations Directorate of Police Charles Twine. File Photo
