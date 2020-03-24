Kukunda Judith
Chinese Nationals to Be Charged After Testing for COVID19- Police Top story

24 Mar 2020, 07:41 Comments 273 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The Spokesperson of Criminal Investigations Directorate of Police Charles Twine. File Photo

The CID Spokesperson, Charles Twine, said they had submitted the suspect’s samples for testing and were waiting for results from the Health Ministry before they take their next step.

 

