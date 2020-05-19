Stanley Ebele
10:26

Cholera Cases in Moroto Reach 100 Mark

19 May 2020, 10:24 Comments 159 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Phillip Lotee, the in Charge of Loputuk Health Centre III, says cholera cases in the district have hit the 100 mark. On Sunday, 18 new cases were admitted to the facility increasing the number to 102 cases. Of these, 67 have been discharged and 33 are still on admission.

 

Tagged with: cholera cases in moroto rise cholera outbreak in moroto water and sanitation
Mentioned: Ministry of Health

