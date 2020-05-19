Cholera Cases in Moroto Reach 100 Mark

In short
Phillip Lotee, the in Charge of Loputuk Health Centre III, says cholera cases in the district have hit the 100 mark. On Sunday, 18 new cases were admitted to the facility increasing the number to 102 cases. Of these, 67 have been discharged and 33 are still on admission.
Cholera Cases in Moroto Reach 100 Mark19 May 2020, 10:24 Comments 159 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Updates
Ministry of Health
