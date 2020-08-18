Cholera Death Toll Reaches 11 in Kotido

In short
Kotido District Chairperson Ambrose Lotukei said the district response system needs to be supported following the breakdown of the two ambulances. He says that with no standby ambulance, the district authorities can hardly respond to any of the alerts from the communities.
Cholera Death Toll Reaches 11 in Kotido18 Aug 2020, 05:32 Comments 130 Views Kotido, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: cholea death toll rises in kotido
Mentioned: MoH
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.