Michael Wambi
14:34

Christian University Vice Chancellor Says No to Quark Professors

18 Jan 2020, 14:34 Comments 134 Views Business and finance Education Misc Breaking news
Uganda Christain University's Vice Chancellor ,

Uganda Christain University's Vice Chancellor ,

In short
Dr Senyonyi who was speaking at the professorial inaugural lecture by Professor Monica Chibita said honorary doctorate degrees are being sought by those seeking clout.

 

Tagged with: Associate Professor Honorary doctorate docorate research doctorate degrees honorary degrees lecture
Mentioned: Kampala International University – KIU Makerere University National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) Uganda Christian University –UCU kampala university

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.