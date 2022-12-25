Baker Batte
Christians Criticised For Putting Jesus Out Of Christmas Top story

25 Dec 2022
Rt Rev Bishop Reuben Kisembo of Ruwenzori Diocese preaching at St. Johns Cathederal in Fort Portal.

In short
Christians observe Christmas as a holy day marking it from church, reflecting on their faith, helping the needy, and reuniting with their families among others practices. However, Ssemogerere observed that in the modern world, people are increasingly not focusing on the right and recommended methods to observe Christmas and instead are utilizing the day to commit crimes and sins.

 

