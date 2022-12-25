Christians all over the Country flocked to churches to celebrate Christmas marking the birth of Jesus Christ.
The Bishops used the day to urge Christians to reflect on their faith, help the needy, love each other and avoid using Christmas to commit sins.
URN Reporters share pictures as Christians celebrate Christmas in Churches.
