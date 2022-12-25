Brian Luwaga
15:34

Pictorial: Christians Flock Churches to Celebrate Christmas Top story

25 Dec 2022, 15:18 Luweero, Uganda

 

Christians all over the Country flocked to churches to celebrate Christmas marking the birth of Jesus Christ.  


The Bishops used the day to urge Christians to reflect on their faith, help the needy, love each other and avoid using Christmas to commit sins.


 
URN Reporters share pictures as Christians celebrate Christmas in Churches.

 

Tagged with: Christmas 2022
Mentioned: Luwero Diocese

Brian Luwaga
Since Brian Luwaga joined Uganda Radio Network in 2011, he is still amazed how, "URN is a place that gives journalists a chance to enhance their skills . It gives a journalist an opportunity to adopt and master various aspects of journalism that include radio broadcast, social media, photography and television production."

A practicing journalist since 2009, first with Star FM, Luwaga has always been keen to write about the concerns of the "common person." Based for much of his career in Luweero, Luwaga takes it as a compliment if politicians complain that his reporting is too harsh.

In his journalism, Luwaga likes to merge the past with the present. He believes you cannot understand what is happening now, if you do not have a grounding in the past. Brian Luwaga is the Luweero URN bureau chief. Nakasongola, Nakaseke, Mityana, Mubende and Wakiso districts fall under his docket.

Luwaga is interested in humanitarian work and is a keen Rotarian.