Christians Urged to Join and Cleanse Politics

The call was made by Kampala Diocesan Secretary Rev. Canon John Awodi in his New Year sermon delivered this morning at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero. He said that 2020 is a determining year for those vying for political positions and urged even those that have had painful political experiences in the past, to make another try.
The Church of Ugandais Kampala Diocesan Secretary Rev. Canon John Awodi preaching on New Years Day 2020 at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero
