Christians Urged to Shun Indecent Clothing

In short
She observed that Christians are increasingly finding comfort in skimpy and tight clothing in total contravention of biblical teachings advising women to dress modestly, with decency and propriety. She says that such clothing would make the unsaved think that Christian women arent any different from them.
Christians Urged to Shun Indecent Clothing30 Dec 2018, 16:45 Comments 125 Views Religion Report
In short
Tagged with: christian women urged to dress decently rev.irene akankwasa clergy rebukes indecent members of her congregation cleavage and thigh exposing clothes deemed indecent in church
Mentioned: clergy of all saints cathedral kampala diocese uganda christian university public service commission
