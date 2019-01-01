Christians Usher in 2019 With Prayers

In short
Places where major prayers were held included Mandela National Stadium, Kololo Independence Ceremonial Grounds, Bukalango Prayer Centre, Christ the King Church Kampala and Namirembe Cathedral among others. Many believers flocked the venues as early as 2pm on Monday afternoon. By 9pm all areas had been filled to capacity.
Christians Usher in 2019 With Prayers1 Jan 2019, 07:08 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Lifestyle Misc Religion Updates
Believers ushering in 2019 at Mandale National Stadium Login to license this image from 1$.
