Christmas: Archbishop Lwanga urges Christians to uphold peace

In short
Lwanga said Jesus Christ brought peace that is why there is happiness, hence the need to uphold peace. He said wherever and whenever there is peace everyone smiles, which makes it incumbent for each and every one to promote peace.
Christmas: Archbishop Lwanga urges Christians to uphold peace25 Dec 2018, 14:00 Comments 99 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Report
In short
