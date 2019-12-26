In short
However, this wasn’t the case for landslide victims spread in camps in Bugimagu, Nalusalala and Bumumulo camps in Zesui Sub County in Sironko district. By 2pm when our reporter visited the camps, cooking was yet to start and there was no indication that it would start anytime soon.
Some victims had moved to look for food from the neighbour and their relatives.
Christmas Celebrations: Sironko Landslide Victims Go Without Food Top story26 Dec 2019, 08:03 Comments 254 Views Human rights Health Environment Updates
