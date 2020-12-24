Christopher Kisekka
Christmas Prayers Under Covid19; Churches Advise ‘Most’ Faithful to Follow from Home

Christmas decoration at the catholic Uganda Martyrs Shrine, Namugongo.

In short
Several churches visited by this reporter predict that a minority of people will physically attend services in the church on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day whereas some like Watoto Church, formerly Kampala Pentecostal Church, has completely closed to prevent the likely spread of covid19 disease.

 

