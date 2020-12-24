Christmas Prayers Under Covid19; Churches Advise ‘Most’ Faithful to Follow from Home

In short
Several churches visited by this reporter predict that a minority of people will physically attend services in the church on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day whereas some like Watoto Church, formerly Kampala Pentecostal Church, has completely closed to prevent the likely spread of covid19 disease.
Christmas Prayers Under Covid19; Churches Advise ‘Most’ Faithful to Follow from Home24 Dec 2020, 12:23 Comments 237 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Lifestyle Updates
