Head teachers of the affected schools have drafted a joint petition to Kalungu district administration demanding for provision of the facilities in the schools to support effective learning, if they wish to get better results in line with the performance target set.
Chronic Inadequacies in Gov't Schools Frustrates Learning in Kalungu-Teachers16 Jun 2019, 17:15 Comments 151 Views Kalungu District, Uganda Education Local government Interview
Some of the learners seated on their fibre mats inside a classroom at Bwesa Primary School in Kalungu
