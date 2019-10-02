In short
The clan leaders accuse New Jerusalem Tabernacle Church, which belongs to Severino Lukoya, the father of Alice Lakwena, the former head of the Holy Spirit Movement of erecting his church on one and half acre of the clan land.
Church Accused of Encroaching on Clan Land Top story2 Oct 2019, 14:22 Comments 219 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Religion Northern Breaking news
Severino Lukoya Leading Prayers during the Cruusade in Kitgum on Saturday Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.