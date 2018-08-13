Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Church Begins Inquiring on Miracles of First White Fathers Top story

Catholics gathering at the established Inquiry Centre for First Missionaries Reverend Father Simeon Laudel Mapel and Brother Amans Delmas. Ezekiel Ssekweyama

In short
Reverend Father Richard Nyombi, the Coordinator of the Society of Missionaries of Africa in Uganda under Kampala Archdiocese, says the office is going coordinate inquiries into the extraordinary miracles the duo are said to perform as part of the evidence required by Rome to support their cause for beatification.

 

