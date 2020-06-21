Church Guards Arrested for Obstructing Police Operation

In short
Churches across the country have remained closed since March 18, following a presidential directive to limit gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which spreads mainly through person to person contact.
Church Guards Arrested for Obstructing Police Operation21 Jun 2020, 22:38 Comments 124 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: church
Mentioned: Abbey Ngako Jinja Magwa Yoweri Museveni
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.