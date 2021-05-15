Church, Minister Ecweru Make Peace After Clergy Beating

In short
“Church of Uganda Soroti Diocese led by the Rt. Rev. Koseas Odongo, resolved that the slight misunderstanding which had developed between Hon. Musa Ecweru and the clergy of Wera Parish has been resolved amicably and in the spirit of Faith and forgiveness and of which matter had been blown out of proportion”, the statement which has only two paragraphs reads in part.
Church, Minister Ecweru Make Peace After Clergy Beating15 May 2021, 11:18 Comments 149 Views Soroti, Uganda Religion Politics Updates
