Church Needs UGX 58B to Construct Martyrs' Museum Tower

In short
The second phase will cover the construction of the Worship Centre or amphitheatre with a Parish Community Church, the five floor Martyrs' Museum tower, the 200 rooms museum hotel, a children's park and recreation Centre, among others.
Church Needs UGX 58B to Construct Martyrs' Museum Tower1 Jun 2020, 20:37 Comments 162 Views Parliament Report
Pilgrims gathered outside the Uganda Martyrs Museum at Nakiyanja-Namugongo. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.