Church of Halts Creation of New Dioceses

However, on Sunday, Stanley Ntagali, the Archbishop of Church of Uganda sent a section of the congregation in utter silence during his farewell service at St Paul Cathedral at Kako in Masaka district when he revealed that the provincial assembly halted plans for the creation of new dioceses within the church.
Church of Halts Creation of New Dioceses15 Jul 2019, 10:40 Comments 252 Views Masaka, Uganda Religion Local government Misc Analysis
West Buganda Anglican diocese Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale leading ArchBishop Stanley Ntagali out of St Paul's Cathedral on Sunday
