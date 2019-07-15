Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Church of Halts Creation of New Dioceses

West Buganda Anglican diocese Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale leading ArchBishop Stanley Ntagali out of St Paul's Cathedral on Sunday

In short
However, on Sunday, Stanley Ntagali, the Archbishop of Church of Uganda sent a section of the congregation in utter silence during his farewell service at St Paul Cathedral at Kako in Masaka district when he revealed that the provincial assembly halted plans for the creation of new dioceses within the church.

 

