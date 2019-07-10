In short
Dr Nyegenye was installed by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda the Most Rev. Stanley Ntagali, taking on a key role as the priest in charge of the Cathedral. She will also be tasked to provide overall leadership in implementing the Mission, Vision, Objectives and all operations of the Church.
Church of Uganda Installs First Female Provost10 Jul 2019, 22:46 Comments 46 Views Human rights Religion Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.