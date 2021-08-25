In short
In a letter released on Tuesday and signed by the Church of Uganda Provincial Secretary Rev. Canon William Ongeng and addressed to Rt. Rev. Tugume, the caretaker Bishop is required to constitute the diocese synod. The synod will elect other relevant committees including the Diocesan Nominations committee.
Church of Uganda Issues Roadmap For Election of North Kigezi Diocese Bishop
