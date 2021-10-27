Olive Nakatudde
15:51

Church of Uganda Names New Bishops for Nebbi, Mbale Diocese

27 Oct 2021, 15:50 Comments 156 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The newly elected Bishop for Mbale Diocese, Rev. Canon John Wilson Nandaah and his wife Harriet Nandaah.

The newly elected Bishop for Mbale Diocese, Rev. Canon John Wilson Nandaah and his wife Harriet Nandaah.

In short
Rev. Ozelle has previously served as Diocesan Secretary and Diocesan Administrator of Nebbi Diocese, Archdeacon of two Archdeaconries, parish priest, and Chaplain of several schools. He holds a Master of Divinity degree from Trinity Theological College in Singapore, a Certificate in Administrative Law and a Bachelor of Divinity from Uganda Christian University (UCU).

 

Tagged with: Bishop of Mbale Diocese Bishop of Nebbi Diocese Church of Uganda House of Bishops

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.