Rev. Ozelle has previously served as Diocesan Secretary and Diocesan Administrator of Nebbi Diocese, Archdeacon of two Archdeaconries, parish priest, and Chaplain of several schools. He holds a Master of Divinity degree from Trinity Theological College in Singapore, a Certificate in Administrative Law and a Bachelor of Divinity from Uganda Christian University (UCU).
Church of Uganda Names New Bishops for Nebbi, Mbale Diocese
The newly elected Bishop for Mbale Diocese, Rev. Canon John Wilson Nandaah and his wife Harriet Nandaah.
