Christopher Kisekka
19:53

Churches Ask Faithfuls to Book Before Attending Service on Sunday

25 Sep 2020, 19:41 Comments 54 Views Religion Updates
Churches to reopon after six months Christ the King Church Kampala

Churches to reopon after six months

In short
All Saints Cathedral Kampala has developed a google document that is sent to the parishioners to choose the services they would wish to attend. The Church’s Communication Officer, Ivan Naijuka, says that after filling the preferred time, the Church administrators will then send messages to individuals indicating when they should attend Church.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.