In short
According to SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health, all places of worships are expected to accommodate not more than 200 adult persons at a time. They are also expected to enforce washing hands, wearing face masks, social distancing, record the contacts of the worshipers and measure their temperature.
Churches Relax On Covid-19 SOPs As Christians Celebrate Easter Top story4 Apr 2021, 16:15 Comments 340 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Parliament Health Report
Christians line-up outside St. Paul's Cathedral Namirembe main entrance for checking before accessing the Church for Easter Service. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
