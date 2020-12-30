Churches Resort to Online Prayers to Usher in New Year

In short

Typically, the churches hold prayers that last the entire day. They start as early as 8:00 am on December 31and go past midnight into the new year. Faithfuls are encouraged to fast during this day as they repent and leave all forms of unrighteousness and problems they might have encountered in the previous year. At midnight as fireworks ushers in the new year in different parts of the country, they are encouraged to pray for what they want God to do for them. The venues of the prayers usually are open fields. This year, all this will occur in people’s homes’ comfort according to churches that URN spoke to