Churches, Schools Omitted from First Phase of Oil Palm Planting in Buvuma

Institutions include the Anglican, Catholic churches, schools, district and sub county local governments. They targeting to grow over 20 acres’ plantations each. However, Epai notes that all these shall be considered after the out growers with small acreage of one to five are catered for.
Churches, Schools Omitted from First Phase of Oil Palm Planting in Buvuma23 May 2021, 10:15 Comments 186 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
