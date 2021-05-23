Kimbowa Ivan
10:16

Churches, Schools Omitted from First Phase of Oil Palm Planting in Buvuma

23 May 2021, 10:15 Comments 186 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
Nursary bed for Buvuma Oil palm Uganda Limited.

Nursary bed for Buvuma Oil palm Uganda Limited.

In short
Institutions include the Anglican, Catholic churches, schools, district and sub county local governments. They targeting to grow over 20 acres’ plantations each. However, Epai notes that all these shall be considered after the out growers with small acreage of one to five are catered for.

 

Tagged with: Institutions with Large Acreages to Miss Out on First Phase of Oil Palm Planting
Mentioned: Oil Palm Growing

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.