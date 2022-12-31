Churches Upbeat Over the First Free Cross-Over Prayers in Three Years

In short
The prayers that end the year and usher in the new one were suspended as the government introduced strict measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing, travel restrictions and overnight curfews.
Churches Upbeat Over the First Free Cross-Over Prayers in Three Years31 Dec 2022, 16:57 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: Crossover prayers New Year prayers
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.