In short
Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said Akullo has been assigned to ensure that the investigation is thoroughly conducted to leave no stone unturned. He did not divulge details on the scandal but hinted that several workers within the Bank of Uganda, and the Customs department at Entebbe International Airport have already been interrogated.
CID Boss Grace Akullo Takes Over BoU Procurement Investigation
