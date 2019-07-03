In short
Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, has said a resolution to share case statuses with concerned parties is among other things intended to give hope to complainants that their cases are actually being handled but also to reduce case files being mismanaged by investigators.
CID Commanders Resolve to Share Progress of Cases With Complainants3 Jul 2019, 17:12 Comments 120 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
IGP Martin Okoth Ochola being guided during a guard of honour inspector at the opening of a five day CID commander retreat at CID headquarters at Kibuli
