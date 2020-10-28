CID Deputy Director Transfered Over Mess in NRM Primaries

In short
A senior police detective at CID revealed that Museveni wondered why after more than a month, police have failed to arrest polling officials that allegedly altered candidates’ results and declared people who had been defeated.
CID Deputy Director Transfered Over Mess in NRM Primaries28 Oct 2020, 06:44 Comments 84 Views Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Joseph Obwana. Richard Mugwisaje. Henry Mugumya.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.