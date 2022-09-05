CID Hunting for Socialite Sipapa Over UGX 1.6 billion Robbery

In short
The said money was stolen during a robbery at Arok's home in Bunga, Makindye Division in the wee hours of August 28. The attackers who, according to CID detectives used chloroform also varnished with four iPhones, two Apple laptops, a Dell laptop and gold jewellery.
CID Hunting for Socialite Sipapa Over UGX 1.6 billion Robbery5 Sep 2022, 15:49 Comments 94 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Jacob Arok. Charles Olim al
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.