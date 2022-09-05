Kato Joseph
16:02

CID Hunting for Socialite Sipapa Over UGX 1.6 billion Robbery

5 Sep 2022, 15:49 Comments 94 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Sipapa inside a car- courtsey image

In short
The said money was stolen during a robbery at Arok's home in Bunga, Makindye Division in the wee hours of August 28. The attackers who, according to CID detectives used chloroform also varnished with four iPhones, two Apple laptops, a Dell laptop and gold jewellery.

 

